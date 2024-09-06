Elena Rybakina’s standing in updated WTA Singles Rankings revealed

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has landed 4th position in WTA Singles Rankings after American Jessica Pegula reaching the U.S. Open finals, Kazinform News Agency reports.

After defeating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals, Pegula skyrocketed from 6th spot to 3rd, bringing the Kazakh athlete back to 4th standing. Earlier, Rybakina climbed one spot up to become world No.3 after American Cori (Coco) Gauff out of the U.S. Open 1/8 finals.

Pole Iga Swiatek, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and American Jessica Pegula currently share the top three spots in WTA Singles Rankings. The Pole has won five titles in 2024 so far including a third consecutive French Open triumph.

A player must earn ranking points in at least three tournaments or earn a minimum of 10 singles ranking points in one tournament to appear on the WTA Rankings.