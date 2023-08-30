Elena Rybankina, the only Kazakh player, to vie for top honors at US Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis players Timofey Skatov as well as Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putinsteva lost in their first-round matches at the now-running US Open 2023, Kazinform refers to Schrödinger's Sport Telegram Channel.

22 year-old Skatov World No. 129 lost to Australia’s Alex de Minaur World No. 13 with a score of 2:6, 6:3, 1:6, 5:7.

Elena Rybakina World No. 4 defeated Ukraine’s Kostyuk in the opening-round match.