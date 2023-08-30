EN
    09:49, 30 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybankina, the only Kazakh player, to vie for top honors at US Open

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis players Timofey Skatov as well as Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putinsteva lost in their first-round matches at the now-running US Open 2023, Kazinform refers to Schrödinger's Sport Telegram Channel.

    22 year-old Skatov World No. 129 lost to Australia’s Alex de Minaur World No. 13 with a score of 2:6, 6:3, 1:6, 5:7.

    Elena Rybakina World No. 4 defeated Ukraine’s Kostyuk in the opening-round match.


    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
