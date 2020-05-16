Elevator operator of Almaty central hospital dies of coronavirus

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An employee of the central hospital diagnosed with the coronavirus infection has passed away in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

According to the Almaty public healthcare department, the woman worked as an elevator operator at the hospital. The woman tested positive for the coronavirus infection on April 16. She was treated for the COVID-19, but, unfortunately, the treatment didn’t work.

A special commission formed in Kazakhstan is expected to investigate all lethal cases of the coronavirus infection in the country.