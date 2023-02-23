Eleven-car pileup causes problems in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Eleven-car pileup caused problems for traffic in Aktobe region, Kazinform has learned from the Internal Affairs Ministry’s press service.

The crash was reported on the Samara-Shymektn highway not far from Marzhanbulak village. The ministry said eleven cars were involved in the crash caused by low visibility on the road.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Screen from video/ t.me/POLICE_of_KZ