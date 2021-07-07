Eleven children receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Moscow — expert

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The first group of eleven children have been inoculated with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Ismail Osmanov, chief pediatrician of Moscow’s health department and chief physician of the Bashlyayeva children’s hospital, said on Tuesday.

«Today, we inoculated eleven children. Another group will be vaccinated next. In all, fifty people will be inoculated at the [Bashlyayeva children’s] hospital,» he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel, TASS reports.





«In all, it is planned to involve 100 children [in clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine,» he said, adding that 50 children would be inoculated at his hospital and 50 more children would be vaccinated at the Morozov children’s hospital.





«All the children [who received the first shot of Sputnik V] are feeling well. No complications, either local or general, which, by the way, may be triggered by any vaccine, have been recorded. <…> The children will be under close medical supervision for at least 48 hours and later will be released from hospital,» he noted.