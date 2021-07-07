Eleven children receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Moscow — expert
«Today, we inoculated eleven children. Another group will be vaccinated next. In all, fifty people will be inoculated at the [Bashlyayeva children’s] hospital,» he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel, TASS reports.
«In all, it is planned to involve 100 children [in clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine,» he said, adding that 50 children would be inoculated at his hospital and 50 more children would be vaccinated at the Morozov children’s hospital.
«All the children [who received the first shot of Sputnik V] are feeling well. No complications, either local or general, which, by the way, may be triggered by any vaccine, have been recorded. <…> The children will be under close medical supervision for at least 48 hours and later will be released from hospital,» he noted.