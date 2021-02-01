Eleven items on agenda of Eurasian Economic Union summit

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Eleven items have been submitted to the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council which will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 5 February in a face-to-face format, Iya Malkina, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), told the media on 1 February, BelTA has learned.

«The heads of government will consider approaches to improving the mechanisms of application of special protective, anti-dumping and compensatory measures in the EAEU,» Iya Malkina said. «Updating the lists of users of the EAEU's single tariff preferences system is also on the agenda,» BelTA reports.

The intergovernmental council will discuss the concept to develop electronic paperwork at maritime checkpoints of the EAEU member states, and also coordination and analytical support for livestock breeding and selection projects in the EAEU states. In addition, the EEC will report to to the heads of government on the macroeconomic situation in the EAEU states of the union and proposals for sustainable economic development.

«Two items relate to the cancellation of the EEC Board's decisions regarding the fulfillment of domestic market obligations by Kazakhstan and Belarus. It is about recognizing the ban on the export of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals to the EAEU countries as a barrier,» Iya Malkina said.