Elite architecture discovered in SE Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Archeological explorations in Talle Atashi, located in Darestan in southeast of Kerman Province, led to the identification of elite architecture and specific findings.

In continuation of explorations in Talle Atashi in Darestan, a rich architecture with well-preserved spaces and structures, different stoves in the architectural spaces and special findings such as human and animal figures made of clay and half-burnt baskets were identified, Omran Garajian, head of the archeology team in Talle Atashi, was quoted by the Public Relations Office of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT) as saying, IRNA reports.

Referring to the point that Talle Atashi, located in the western border of the South Lut, is among specific and well-known settlements of the pre-pottery culture in southeast of Iran, he said that the special location of the site in the Lut Desert, where the moisture is usually negative, has led to the preservation of the special effects.

Garajian also pointed to the half-burnt baskets and one or two cases of yarn and cloth like rope as other findings in the exploration and said such findings may only be preserved from the Neolithic period under certain climatic conditions.

He referred to Talle Atashi as a Neolithic site with a unique culture, adding that although its chronology is in the horizon of pottery Neolithic, so far no pottery had been identified in the enclosure.

He went on to say that despite the variety of clay objects and stoves, lack of pottery in this area is still a mystery, but parts of the findings, especially the baskets and the yarns, may provide additional information about this pre-pottery Neolithic culture."

Saying that it is supposed pottery had not been essential in the ecosystem of this settlement, he expressed the hope that continuation of the studies and research works, in addition to the identification of chronology (stratigraphy) and plan of the rural spaces dating back to the sixth and fifth millennia BC, will provide in-depth and side information on the everyday life.

Garajian added: "The specific location of Talle Atashi in desert landscape, high drought and low humidity, as well as the well-preserved village architecture, prepares the ground for the continuation of the research works.