Elizabet Turssynbayeva won bronze at Lillehammer Winter Youth Olympics 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The results of the ladies free skating at Lillehammer Winter Youth Olympics 2016 were announced, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Russian skaters Polina Tsurskaya and Maria Sotskova lead after their short and free skating programs and won gold and silver medals respectively. Kazakhstani Elizabet Turssynbayeva was awarded a bronze medal.

Figure Skating. Youth Winter Olympic Games. Lillehammer (Norway). Ladies.

1. Polina Tsurskaya (Russia) - 186.04

2. Maria Sotskova (Russia) - 169.50

3. Elizabeh Turssynbayeva (Kazakhstan) - 167.88