Elizabet Tursynbaeva 4th after short program in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva is fourth after performing the short program at the fifth stage of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2018/2019 Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the fifth stage of the Grand Prix series, the Kazakh figure skater performed to the Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Having scored 61.73 points in the short program, Elizabet Tursynbaeva came in fourth.

Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia set a world record by scoring 80.78 points in the event. Her compatriot Sofia Samodurova came in second (67.40 points), while Swiss figure skater Alexia Paganini was third (63.43). Kazakhstan's Elizabet Tursynbaeva was very close to the top three.

Now everything depends on the free program today November 17.

Kazinform earlier reported that Elizabet Tursynbaeva participates in the 2018 Rostelecom Cup in Moscow.