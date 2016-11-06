Elizabet Tursynbaeva 5th at Rostelecom Cup 2016 in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva was ranked 5th at the ISU GP Rostelecom Cup 2016 in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sportfm.ru.

Russian figure skater Anna Pogorilaya claimed gold after earning 215.21 points after the short and free programs. Coming in second was another Russian athlete Elena Radionova who scored 195,60 points. American Courtney Hicks settled for bronze with 182,98 points. Zijun Li from China scored 181,83 points and was placed 4th.



As for Tursynbaeva, she earned 181,32 points after the short and free programs and rounded out the top 5.



Sochi 2014 triumphator Julia Lipnitskaia couldn't finish the free program and ended up on the 12th place.



Recall that the 16-year-old Kazakhstan was ranked 4th after the short program with 64,31 points. Legendary trainer Tatyana Tarasova commented on Elizabet's performance saying that ‘she is very young and her whole life is before her'.



