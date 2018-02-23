Elizabet Tursynbaeva among top 15 figure skaters at Winter Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Elizabet Tursynbaeva ranked 12th at the PyeongChang Olympics after the short and free skating programs on Friday, Kazinform reports.

This was the first time in history that Kazakhstani figure skater took part in ladies' singles figure skating event at the Olympics.



Tursynbaeva skated to a total score of 177.12 points, earning 58.82 points for short program on Wednesday and 118.30 points for free skating program on Friday. Elizabet performed the free skating program to The Prayer by Celine Dion and Andrea Boccelli.



Her hopes of becoming one of the top 10 figure skaters at the PyeongChang Olympics were dashed.



"I tried to make no mistakes. But this is Olympics, the entire world is watching, so I was a little bit nervous," she said after the free skating event.



"The main goal is to rank among the top 10 athletes. Let's just wait till the end of the free skating program. It will be a huge achievement for me to rank among the 10 best figure skaters. I performed despite injuries," she added.



Olympic athlete from Russia Alina Zagitova who happens to be only 15 captured Olympic gold with a total score of 239.57. Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia claimed silver with a total score of 238.26. Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond earned 231.02 points and settled for bronze.



Japanese Satoko Miyahara, Italian Carolina Kostner, Japanese Kaori Sakamoto, Korean Choi Dabin, Russian Maria Sotskova, American Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu were among top 10 figure skaters at the Olympics.