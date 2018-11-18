EN
    13:59, 18 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Elizabet Tursynbaeva finishes 6th at 2018 Rostelecom Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Elizabet Tursynbaeva came in 6th at the 2018 Rostelecom Cup, the fifth event of the 2018-19 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, hosted by Moscow, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Scoring 61.73 points, Tursynbaeva finished in the fourth place in the short program. The judges evaluated the Kazakh figure skater's free program performance with 118.72 points.

    As a result, with a total of 180.45 points, she finished sixth.

    Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia (222.95 points) secured the victory. Another Russian figure skater Sofia Samodurova came in second (198.01), while Lim Eun-soo of the Republic of Korea (185.67) was third.

     

    Sport Figure skating
