    08:12, 02 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Elizabet Tursynbaeva lands triple axel at her practice

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva has landed the triple axel while practicing, Sports.kz reports.

    Elizabet Tursynbaeva, trained with Eteri Tutberidze, was the female first figure skater to perform the quadruple Salchow in the international competition at the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

    As earlier reported, Tursynbaeva won the silver medal at World Figure Skating Championships 2019.

