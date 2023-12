Elizabet Tursynbaeva to perform at 'Champions on Ice' show

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skater, winner of Daryn State Youth Prize Elizabet Tursynbaeva will join 'Champions on Ice' show to be hosted by well-known Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

The first edition of the show will take place April 3, 2020 in Perm.

«World-famous figure skaters and champions including Alina Zagitova, Alexandra Trussova, Anna Scherbakova, Elizabet Tursynbaeva, Alyona Kostornaya, Kamila Valiyeva, Yevgenia Tarasova, Vladimir Morozov, Viktoriya Sinitsina, Nikita Katsalapov etc. will participate in the show,» a statement reads.