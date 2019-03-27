Elizabet Tursynbaeva to perform at ice show in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva will perform at Iliya Averbukh's 15 Years of Success Ice Show to be held on March 30 in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the event organizers, on March 30, Elizabet Tursynbaeva will demonstrate her gala exhibition performance she dedicated to the memory of late Denis Ten at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships.

The show will be held at the Almaty Arena at 7:30 p.m. Prominent figure skaters Alexei Yagudin, Roman Kostomarov, Maxim Marinin, Oksana Domnina, Maxim Shabalin, Maria Petrova, Alexei Tikhonov, Margarita Drobiazko, Povilas Vanagas, Albena Denkova, and Maxim Staviski will also participate in it.



It should be mentioned that Elizabet Tursynbaeva grabbed the silver medal at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships in Japan.