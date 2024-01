Elizabet Tursynbaeva to vie for Skate Canada 2018 medals

LAVAL. KAZINFORM - Elizabet Tursynbaeva will represent Kazakhstan at the ISU GP Skate Canada International 2018 in Laval, Quebec, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

12 ladies will vie for Skate Canada 2018 medals, including 2018 PyeongChang Olympics silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia and 2018 World Championship silver medalist Wakaba Higuchi of Japan.



The figure skaters have already had the final rehearsal ahead of the tournament.



Short program performances are scheduled for October 27, free program performances - for October 28.