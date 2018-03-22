Elizabet Tursynbayeva 11th after short program in Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva performed the short program at the World Championship in Milan, Italy, Kazinform refers to the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

Elizabet Tursynbayeva's performance resulted in 62.38 points and 11th place, which allows her to compete in the free program.

The leader is Italian Carolina Kostner who gained 80.27 points. Russian Alina Zagitova (79.51) is on the second place and Japanese Satoko Miyahira is the third (74.36).

The free program among ladies will take place on March 23.