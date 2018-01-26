Elizabet Tursynbayeva finishes 12th at 2018 Four Continents Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh female athlete Elizabet Tursynbaeva stands in 12th place at the 2018 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Chinese Taipei, Sportinform reports.

In short and free programs, our compatriot scored 156.19 points in total. Another Kazakh figure skater, Aiza Mambekova, finished 20th of 23 athletes (121 points).

As to the podium, it was absolutely Japanese as Kaori Sakamoto (214.21), Mai Mihara (210.57), and Satoko Miyahara (207.02) won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

On January 27, Denis Ten and Abzal Rakimgaliev will perform in the free skate.