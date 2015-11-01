Elizabet Tursynbayeva stands 7th in Skate Canada

LETHBRIDGE-ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skater ElizabetTursynbayeva ranks the 7th after her free style program at the 2015 Skate Canada Grand Prix held in Lethbridge, Alberta.

On the second day of the event, Tursynbayeva gathered 165.16 scores. Her performance was accompanied by "Papa, Can You Hear Me?" song.

Ashley Wagner from the U.S. tops the table with 202,52 scores. The second position was won by Russian Elizaveta Tukhtamysheva (188.99), and Japanese Yuka Nagai became the third (172.92). Tursynbayeva won her first medal (bronze) at the age of 11 when she alone represented Kazakhstan at the NRW Trophy 2011 international tournament held in Germany. By 2015 Elizabet has won the title of the national champion in figure skating. She is the winner of numerous international tournaments and the prize winner at the Junior Grand Prix. A week earlier she had the best result during Skate America competition having taken the 4th position and leaving behind Sochi Olympics champion Yuliya Lipnitskaya in free style. Tursynbayeva lives in Toronto. Her coach is Brian Orser, retired Canadian competitive and professional figure skater, who trained two Olympic champions - Kim Yuna (2010) and Yuzuru Hanyū (2014).