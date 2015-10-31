Elizabeth Tursynbayeva ranks 12th in Skate Canada Grand Prix short

LETHBRIDGE-ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young rising star of Kazakhstan's figure skating Elizabeth Tursynbayeva stands the 12th after her short program at the 2nd stage of 2015 Skate Canada Grand Prix.

Her performance was accompanied by Send in the Clowns song and was evaluated by jury at 49.84 points.

The highest score was shown by Ashley Wagner from the U.S.. Japanese Yuka Nagai and Kanako Murakami rank the 3 rd and the 4 th respectively.

Free skating is scheduled for tomorrow.

Russian sports commentators say Turssynbayeva is a promising figure skater highly evaluated her good choreography and excellent stretching.

Tursynbayeva won her first medal (bronze) at the age of 11 when she alone represented Kazakhstan at the NRW Trophy 2011 international tournament held in Germany.

By 2015 Elizabeth has won the title of the national champion in figure skating. She is the winner of numerous international tournaments and the prize winner at the Junior Grand Prix. A week earlier she had the best result during Skate America competition having taken the 4th position and leaving behind Sochi Olympics champion Yuliya Lipnitskaya in free style.

Tursynbayeva lives in Toronto. Her coach is Brian Orser, retired Canadian competitive and professional figure skater, who trained two Olympic champions - Kim Yuna (2010) and Yuzuru Hanyū (2014).