Elon Musk says fully self-driving Tesla cars already being built

LONDON. KAZINFORM All new Tesla models are being built with hardware to enable them to be fully self-driving, Elon Musk has announced.

The company has said its Model S and Model X electric cars are already being produced with the new system, which includes eight cameras, 12 updated sensors and radar with faster processing.



The software to go with the new hardware package was still being tested and would be installed once ready, Musk said.



The death in May of a Tesla driver using the company's existing Autopilot systemprompted an investigation by safety regulators.



The German government has called on Elon Musk's company to stop using the Autopilot branding, while the maker of the original version decided to stop selling it to Tesla, accusing the electric car company of "pushing the envelope" on safetyby using the system for a purpose for which it was never designed.



