Elon Musk says new Tesla Roadster can fly

In X (former Twitter), CEO and product architect of Tesla, Elon Musk posted that the Tesla Roadster electric car can fly, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Elon Musk once again drew attention to the Tesla Roadster flying electric car project.

“The new Tesla Roadster can fly,” Musk posted on his X account.

Tesla Roadster was announced in 2017, when it was only planned that the new electric car would be innovative due to the ability to fly. In 2021, Mask confirmed again that the Roadster will receive "some rocket technology". In 2024, he again spoke about the levitating Tesla Roadster on social network X.

The Tesla Roadster is planned to be officially presented this year, and its mass production next year. The exact cost of the electric car is still unknown. Projected cost stands at $200,000.