Elzhana Taniyeva 13th in Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around

Kazakhstan’s Elzhana Taniyeva stands 13th after the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification of the 2024 Paris Games held on August 8, Kazinform News Agency reports.

She scored 126.600 points and was placed 13th in the final protocol. Unfortunately, she could not make it to the final round.

Italy’s Sofia Rafaeli ranks first after the qualification round. Darja Varfolomeev from Germany is second and Boryana Kaleyn from Bulgaria finished third.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/NOC