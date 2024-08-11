Elzhana Taniyeva and Batyrkhan Toleugali - Team Kazakhstan flag bearers at Olympic Games closing ceremony

Elzhana Taniyeva and Batyrkhan Toleugali are the Team Kazakhstan flag bearers at the Olympic Games closing ceremony in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan won seven medals including one gold, three silver and three bronze medals to hold the 43rd place in the overall medal standings.

The Jibek Joly TV channel is set to broadcast the Summer 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony live.