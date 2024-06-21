Elzhana Taniyeva to compete in Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup final in Milan

Elzhana Taniyeva, leader of Kazakhstan’s rhythmic gymnastics team, will take part in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup final in Milan, Italy, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The tournament will take place on June 21-23, with only one athlete representing Kazakhstan at the event.

Elzhana Taniyeva secured her 2024 Olympic Games quota at the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

The team’s head coach is Aliya Yussupova, champion of Kazakhstan in 2000-2009, multi-time champion of Asia, winner of 2006 Asian Games in Doha, and runner-up of 2002 Asian Games in Busan, participant of Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).