Elzhana Taniyeva triumphs at National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Kazakhstan’s Elzhana Taniyeva claimed gold medal in individual all-around competition at the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Milana Parfilova grabbed silver medal, while bronze medal went to Aibota Yertaikyzy.

Earlier, Elzhana Taniyeva won gold at the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, securing her 2024 Paris Olympic Games berth.