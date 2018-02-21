Embankment to be renovated in Atyrau - governor

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Renovation project of local embankment will be launched in Atyrau city in 2018, governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev revealed Wednesday.





While speaking at the reporting meeting with the public, governor Nogayev promised the renovation of the embankment will start off from the Beibarys bridge and stretch to the Atyrau State University building. The embankment will become the walking area and a place of leisure for residents and guests of the city.







The reconstruction project will be divided into three stages. It will cover an area of 1,861m. Children's playgrounds and sports grounds, benches and summer houses, piers and beaches will appear along the embankment.







Governor Nogayev also mentioned there are plans to overhaul the entire embankment of the Ural River in Atyrau city in the future.



According to him, a children's camp and a resort area are set to be developed in Issatayskiy district of Atyrau region.







The territory of the 500-bed children's camp will be divided into several zones. The administrative zone will have a children's center, a cinema, a gym, and a library. In the sports zone, little guests of the camp will go in for football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, badminton and street workout. The children's camp will boast a beach area with outdoor swimming pool as well as cycling and running tracks.