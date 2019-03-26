Embassy and Kazakh Community host Nauryz gala celebration in Toronto

TORONTO. KAZINFORM - Last weekend, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Canada and the Toronto Kazakhstanis Community co-hosted the first ever official gala event to celebrate the holiday of Nauryz (Nowruz), Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

More than 400 members of the Canadian Kazakh community, joined by local business and community leaders, enjoyed the spring celebration that included the Kazakh national cuisine, games and quizzes for children, as well as a concert featuring talented Kazakh performers living in Canada.



Addressing the audience, Ambassador Akylbek Kamaldinov stressed that Nauryz was a traditional symbol of peace and accord that had been passed over from generation to generation for centuries. "Nauryz has a huge significance for us as a nation. It unites people and represents harmony, mutual understanding, and stability. National unity is our core value, and we must uphold and promote it", the Ambassador said.



Ambassador Kamaldinov has pointed out the implementation of the Ruhani Zhangyru National Identity Program which envisions, among other aspects, the proactive promotion of Kazakhstan's culture abroad. In this regard, it was symbolic that this year's Nauryz celebration was taking place in the Aga Khan Museum that holds a rich collection of items related to the Islamic, Persian, and Central Asian civilizations.



Mr. Stan Bharti, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Ontario, also congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz as a co-host of the event. He mentioned that he had been gladly witnessing Kazakhstan's dynamic development for over 20 years and that he was glad to represent the country in the province of Ontario. Mr. Ben Mulroney, the famous Canadian journalist and television host, was the Nauryz gala's MC.



During the event, Ambassador Kamaldinov has also held a meeting with Kazakh students studying in Toronto. He briefed them about the Embassy's work and highlighted the importance of consular registration that helps the Embassy staff get in touch with Kazakh citizens and offer assistance in case of an emergency. The students shared their own ideas and proposals, and expressed the readiness to engage with the Embassy.