EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:29, 23 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Embassy of Kazakhstan in Netherlands calls on Kazakhstanis to avoid crowded places in Belgium

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Consular Department of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands calls on Kazakhstanis to avoid crowded places in big European places due to the terrorist acts in Belgium.

    "Dear fellow countrymen! The Consular Department of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands calls on you to avoid crowded places in big European cities due to the terrorist acts in Belgium on March 22," the statement of the Embassy reads.

    In case of the emergency, people can call the Consular Department: 070 427 22 20, 06 81 86 94 38.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Security World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!