Embassy of Kazakhstan in Netherlands calls on Kazakhstanis to avoid crowded places in Belgium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Consular Department of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands calls on Kazakhstanis to avoid crowded places in big European places due to the terrorist acts in Belgium.

"Dear fellow countrymen! The Consular Department of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands calls on you to avoid crowded places in big European cities due to the terrorist acts in Belgium on March 22," the statement of the Embassy reads.

In case of the emergency, people can call the Consular Department: 070 427 22 20, 06 81 86 94 38.