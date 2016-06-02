Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia held briefing on results of «Religion against terrorism» conference

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia held briefing for the mass media upon the results of the conference title "Religion against terrorism", which was held in Astana on May 31.

Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation Marat Syzdykov noted at the briefing that the conference was aimed at development of important initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the sphere of strengthening of the interreligious dialogue and consolidation of political and spiritual leaders in fighting the international terrorism.

M. Syzdykov informed the participants of the briefing that delegations from 41 world countries arrived in Astana for the conference, which made over 200 participants in total. Representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Daoism and Hinduism were among the participants of the conference. Besides, the forum brought together many international organizations such as the UN, OSCE PA, CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly, CICMA, etc.

The participants of the briefing were familiarized with the final declaration of the participants of the conference that called for joining the efforts against the international terrorism and expressed hope for a constructive dialogue between the parliamentarians and religious leaders.