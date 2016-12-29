Emergency button in all EEU cars obligatory after January 1, 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the Technical Regulations of Safe Operation of Wheeled Transport Vehicles of the Eurasian Economic Union, the requirement of emergency device installed in the transport vehicles will come into force after January 1, 2017. This requirement applies to the automobiles released in the EEU countries and which have not undergone compliance assessment before the said date. The requirement does not apply to the vehicles which will have been in service till January 1st, 2017.

"This requirement is an important part of the work on enhancement of safety of wheeled transport vehicles conducted by the Eurasian Economic Commission jointly with the Union member countries", member of the Board of EEC Valery Koreshkov said.

In the event of any incident the device fitted in the vehicle in automatic mode or after pressing the emergency button will communicate to the emergency response service. Having the signal they will promptly send brigades including medical brigade to the emergency location.

It should be noted that the majority of transport vehicles released in the EEU countries have assessed for compliance. According to the information of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade all major automobile brands supplying their cars to the EEU countries including those of the mass segment (LADA, Hyundai, KIA, Renault, Volkswagen and others) and premium brands (BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Bentley, Rolls Royce and others) had finished installing their vehicles with the alarm system by December 20th 2016.

This requirement also applies to the cars imported by individuals from third countries.