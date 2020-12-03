Emergency Department’s Civil Defense and Military Units Committee names new Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colonel Baurzhan Syzdykov has been named Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Baurzhan Syzdykov was born on June 14, 1973 in the village of Zadarya, Bugunsk district, Chimkent region.

He graduated from the Kazakh State Medical University in 2000, the Civil Defense Academy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry in 2010, earned his master’s degree in jurisprudence at the Moscow University for Industry and Finance «Synergy».

Between 2001 and 2009, he worked as a chief officer of the regional emergency situations department of South Kazakhstan region.

From 2010 to 2012, he served as a head of the civil and territorial protection unit of the Civil Defense Department of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2015 and 2019, he was a head of the Emergency Situations Department of Aktobe region.

From November 2019 to his recent appointment, he has served as a head of the Emergency Situations Department of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan city.