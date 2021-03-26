EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 26 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Emergency Department warns of possible avalanches in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city’s Emergency Situations Department warns of possible snow avalanches in the mountains on March 26-27, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the department, due to significant precipitation and unstable snow cover in the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Rivers there is a possibility of snow avalanches sliding down in the mountains on March 26-27. It is recommended to avoid steer snow slopes to prevent avalanches.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions on March 26. Occasional fog, ice slick as well as heavy wind, predicted to be accompanied with ground blizzard in the northwest, center, and east are forecast. The southwestern, southern, and southeastern parts are to expect thunderstorms.


    Tags:
    Almaty region Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!