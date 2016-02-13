EN
    22:34, 13 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Emergency Dept: Fire in Khan Shatyr mall

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today fire occurred in Astana shopping and entertainment center "Khan Shatyr", according to the city's Emergency Department.

    "Fire occurred today at 4:45 pm in "Khan Shatyr" shopping and entertainment center of Astana. Firefighters arrived at the scene 6 minutes after dispatch. It turned out that the kitchen room of "Hardees" café, located on 3rd floor of the center, caught fire," the statement reads.
    No casualties were reported.

    Astana Incidents
