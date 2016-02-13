Emergency Dept: Fire in Khan Shatyr mall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today fire occurred in Astana shopping and entertainment center "Khan Shatyr", according to the city's Emergency Department.

"Fire occurred today at 4:45 pm in "Khan Shatyr" shopping and entertainment center of Astana. Firefighters arrived at the scene 6 minutes after dispatch. It turned out that the kitchen room of "Hardees" café, located on 3rd floor of the center, caught fire," the statement reads.

No casualties were reported.