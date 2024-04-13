EN
    10:42, 13 April 2024

    Emergency Ministry releases information on flood situation in Kazakhstan

    Photo: Kazinform

    The Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan has issued the information on the flood situation in the country as of 10:00 on April 13, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the Ministry, a total of 102,328 people, including 37,537 children, were evacuated due to floods across the country. 10,120 people returned their homes.

    6,757 people, including 3,148 kids, remain in temporary shelters.

    9.1 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, 1.7 million sack tares and 1.2 million tons of inert material were laid.

    Floodwater was diverted from 3,129 houses and 2,033 courtyards.

