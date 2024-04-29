Emergency reserve fund to provide KZT 2.4 bln for flood mitigatation in Kostanay region

The regional emergency reserve fund allocated 2.4 billion tenge to help restore the flood-stricken districts in Kostanay region that declared a state of emergency, Kazinform News Agency reports.

880 million tenge was channeled to the town of Arkalyk, 419 million tenge for Kostanay region, 351 million tenge to Amangeldy district and 316 million for Dzhangeldy district and 300 million to the regional centre to refund flood property damages and one-time payments, repair road infrastructure, and restore power supplies in flood-hit areas.

27 apartments were bought in Arkalyk as the first tranche from the emergency reserves of the Kazakh Government up to 405 million tenge was approved.

As earlier reported, flooding hit Kostanay region on March 25. Villages near Arkalyk, and rural settlements in Amangeldy and Dzhangeldy districts were flooded first. On March 28 a state of emergency was declared there.

24 families who lost their homes in floods in Yekidin villages were the first to receive new housing in Arkalyk.