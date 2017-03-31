Emergency situation arises on KazSat-2 satellite

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, on 08:22 Astana time the Republican Center for Space Communication recorded contingency situation on KazSat-2 space apparatus, the press-service of reports.

As of March 31, 13 Kazakh telecom and TV broadcasting operators that use KazSat-2 satellite have ceased at the moment.

Currently Akkol Space Communications Center specialists together with representatives of the general contractor Khrunichev State Space Research and Production Center are carrying out all required actions to restore normal operation of the satellite and work of the telecom carrier networks. We will additionally inform on all the actions underway.