Emergency Situations Ministry to be given new responsibility

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to continue to place high priority on flood control measures during a meeting of the operational headquarters on the flood situation in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President also mentioned the epidemiological situation in West Kazakhstan region amid mass deaths among animals due to floods.

President Tokayev pointed out the importance of construction of dams to control river overflows, allowing for conserving water necessary for agricultural needs during a spring-summer period.

To prevent natural and technological disasters, it is necessary to present the emergency situations ministry the right to control central and local executive bodies. This needs to be fixed by law, said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev went on to say that it is necessary to develop a single algorithm of action in case of emergencies. According to him, the document needs to cover the tasks and action of all competent bodies, starting from declaring a state of emergency and ending with compensation of damage and recovery of property.