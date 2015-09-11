Emergency warnings issued in Japan as heavy rains continue

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Heavy rain and flooding warnings are in effect in several Japanese prefectures, including Ibaraki, Tochigi and Miyagi, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) informs.

Evacuation advisories have been issued for over 400,000 people. JMA issued an emergency warning for Miyagi Prefecture early on Friday. Heavy rain and landslide warnings are in effect in Fukushima Prefecture. On Thursday, JMA issued emergency warnings for heavy rainfall in Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures as the Etau storm continued to threaten the country with landslides and flooding. At least 100,000 were ordered to evacuate in the Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures amid heavy rains. By late Thursday, over 400 people had been rescued by helicopter. Kazinform refers to Sputnik International. The severe rains have disrupted rail transport in eastern and northeastern Japan. Etau was declared post-tropical on Wednesday, however the storm continued to bring heavy rain in Japan on Thursday. Dozens were injured as Etau crossed the central part of the country to the Sea of Japan. Some remain missing, according to police.