Emilia Romagna damage ‘difficult to estimate’ says PM Meloni

ROME. KAZINFORM - The destruction caused by the flooding and landslides in Emilia Romagna is a «tragedy», but it may also be an opportunity to «rise up stronger», said Premier Giorgia Meloni after visiting the affected areas on Sunday afternoon, ANSA reports.

«The government is present and so are the other institutions,» Meloni told reporters in Ravenna.

«It is necessary to work day by day,» said Meloni, adding that «it is difficult to give estimates» of the damage, but that «many resources will have to be mobilized». The premier also said this is not the time for «catwalks».

«I am moved,» she continued.

Meloni brought forward her departure from the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday in order to take stock of the damage caused by the extreme weather in the northeastern region and oversee the relief operations first-hand.

«Now our task, net of the incredible work of the civil protection department, law enforcement, armed forces, is to guarantee immediate responses,» said the premier, adding that Italy must also try to make the most of the international solidarity shown in recent days.

«I come from the G7 during which many said 'if you need something we are there',» said Meloni.

«Let's try to optimize this availability too.» Resources, added the premier, «should be used in the best way».

«I am glad we are talking about the NRRP because it means we also agree» that it needs to be reviewed, said Meloni in relation to suggestions that resources from the massive EU-funded post-Covid national recovery and resilience plan (NRRP) be used for reconstruction. However, she said «I think at this stage the use of other funds is necessary».