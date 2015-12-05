Eminent Kazakhstani writer Kalmukhan Issabayev laid to rest

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Renowned Kazakhstan writer and journalist Kalmukhan Issabayev has been laid to rest in Almaty today.

His colleagues and friends gathered at the Writers Union of Kazakhstan to pay tribute to one of the prominent sons of Kazakhstan. Attending the burial service was akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek. "Kalmukhan Issabayev greatly contributed to the promotion of Kazakhstan literature in and outside the country. He will be remembered by his people. I would like to once again extend my condolences to his family," deputy akim of Almaty city Arman Kyrykbayev said at the burial service. It is worth mentioning that Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev and deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Aliya Galimova sent their telegrams of condolences on the occasion of Issabayev's untimely passing. Earlier it was reported that Kalmukhan Issabayev died at the age of 91 on December 3.