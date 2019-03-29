Emir Baigazin's film 'The River' released in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Emir Baigazin's film ‘The River' which was recognized at the 75th Venice Film Festival was released in Kazakhstan March 28, Kazinform correspondent reports.

'The River' narrates the story of five brothers living far away from civilization when the visit of a city guest changes their life. Overcoming the thorny path of teenage years, the brothers could bring up themselves as hard-working and enduring people.



Emir Baigazin directed and wrote the script of the film.



The world premiere of 'The River' took place at the 75th Venice Film Festival where Baigazin was awarded The Best Director prize.

Baigazin was invited to more than 30 film festivals including official programmes of Rotterdam, Göteborg and Warsaw international film festivals.



