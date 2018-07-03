Emir Kusturica wants to make a film in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica wants to make a movie in the steppes of Kazakhstan based on Chingiz Aitmatov novels, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

This is Emir Kusturica's first visit to Astana within the framework of the 2018 Eurasia International Film Festival.



During a press conference at the festival in Astana, Kusturica confessed that Chingiz Aitmatov is one of his favorite authors.



Also, Kusturica admitted that 90% of films made today are not worth the money spent on them. There are only two genres of films which exist today - movies based on true stories and fantasy films.



Kusturica told journalists at the press conference he is happy to be in Astana. "This is the first time in my life that I have seen something I thought was impossible. Your President built a city in just 20 years," he said.