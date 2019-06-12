EN
    22:22, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Emir of Qatar congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on confident win in the Presidential Election and successful inauguration ceremony, Kazinform reports.

    Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wished success to the Head of State and expressed confidence that his activity on this highest post would be focused on strengthening wellbeing and unity of the people of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh President thanked the Emir of Qatar for congratulations and expressed an intention to continue effective bilateral cooperation.

    The parties discussed further development of the bilateral ties.

    The telephone conversation was initiated by the Qatari side.

