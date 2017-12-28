Emirates anticipates peak travel towards end of the year

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Travel is expected to peak once again at the end of the year for Emirates, as the airline expects yet another busy season with visitors flocking into Dubai for New Year's celebrations, WAM reports.

In a press statement, Emirates said, "Over 250,000 people are expected to arrive into Dubai from 28th December until just after New Year's Day, while 200,000 travellers will be departing from Dubai. In addition, more than 350,000 travellers will be connecting through Emirates' dedicated Terminal 3 facilities in the same time period.



"The busiest time for departures will be starting on 1st January 2018 in the afternoon and continuing all day on Tuesday 2nd and Wednesday 3rd January," the statement added.



With road works and major infrastructure enhancements happening around the main airport highways and roads during this time, Emirates urges customers to build in extra time to their journeys to avoid potential delays. Customers are reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departures. Passengers can physically check in at the airport as early as six hours before departing on their flight, and are requested to check in no later than 2 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel.



Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. Customers can also check in online on both their desktops and mobile devices from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.