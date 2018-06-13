Emirates boosts flights for busy Umrah season

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Emirates Airlines will be boosting its flights to Jeddah during the busy Umrah season. The airline will operate 24 extra flights, adding more than 10,000 additional seats between Dubai and Jeddah from 12th-14th of June. The additional flights will be serviced by the Boeing 777-300ER.

Emirates' additional flights will help accommodate more convenient travel through Dubai during the Umrah season, which starts in Ramadan and concludes in July. These services will run in parallel with Emirates' regularly scheduled services to Jeddah, which includes three daily flights. The additional services can be accessed by travellers holding a valid Umrah visa, WAM reports.

Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for Gulf, Middle East and Iran said: "Performing Umrah during the month of Ramadan is a significant experience for Muslims and Emirates is helping to make the journey more seamless through convenient connections for the thousands of pilgrims looking to travel during this time. We thank the Saudi Arabian government and authorities for their support to introduce these extra frequencies during Umrah season."



Onboard, Emirates' award-winning ice system features special religious programming as well as popular regional entertainment options including new drama series. The airline's diverse content available on board with up to 3,500 channels of entertainment includes 238 Arabic channels featuring movies, TV, music and audio.



This year, top destinations where Emirates is expecting Umrah travellers to come from are Pakistan, North Africa, the United States, the UK and South Africa.