Emirates named Best Airline Worldwide

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Emirates airline has won five awards last night at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2019. The airline took home the highly regarded industry accolades for Airline with the Best First Class, Airline with the Best Economy Class, Airline with the Best Frequent Flyer Programme, and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.

The world's largest international airline also took home the coveted award of Best Airline Worldwide, WAM reports.



The Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2019 were presented at a gala dinner attended by industry leading professionals and key figures from across the region. The Business Traveller Middle East awards are judged by a panel of travel experts.



Thierry Antinori, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates, received the awards on behalf of the airline and commented, "It is an honour to receive these five gongs from the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2019 and to see that our brand is recognised by customers is a fantastic encouragement to continue to raise the bar and develop innovative products and services, with a strong customer focus aligned with our brand promise to ‘fly better'."