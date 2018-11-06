Emirati businessmen buying camels from Kyzylorda rgn

KAZALY. KAZINFORM - About 30 camels from Kazaly district of Kyzylorda region have been exported to the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The camels belonged to Zhenis farm. The director of the farm, Yesset Serimov, said that an entrepreneur from the UAE took interest the camel breed called "Bіr Tughan Nar". It is a hybrid between a Bactrian camel of Kazakhstan and a dromedary of Turkmenistan.

The businessmen from the UAE bought 20 camels from Zhenis farm and 9 more camels from other farms. They intend to continue importing camels from Kazakhstan.

The guests purchased a total of 100 camels in Kyzylorda region.