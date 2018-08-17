Emirati companies take keen interest in Kazakhstan businesses

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - In Dubai, the Representative Office of JSC Kazakh Invest National Company in the United Arab Emirates, together with the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan, organized the Trade and Economic Mission to UAE, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Representatives of 34 UAE companies and 16 Kazakh companies took part in the event. The Kazakh delegates held negotiations with potential partners and discussed the terms for long-term cooperation. Representatives of the UAE businesses got acquainted with the goods made in Kazakhstan in such sectors as agriculture, metallurgy, oil and gas, food production, and light industry.



"Top companies in the most diverse sectors of the UAE economy nowadays show great interest in Kazakhstan in terms of the business partnership. Kazakhstan is perceived here as a stable and actively developing region with huge prospects. The UAE business is considering the format of investment and establishment of production in Kazakhstan, as they are interested in the full cycle with high added value," Head of the Kazakh Invest Representative Office in the UAE Ilya Urazakov said during the event.

At a meeting with representatives of the business community of the two countries, Urazakov told about tax preferences for priority investment projects, the functioning of a "single window" for foreign investors.

It should be mentioned that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the UAE for 2017 reached $640 million.