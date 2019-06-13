Emirati diplomat attends graduation ceremony of UAE-funded school in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ammar Omar Al Buraiki, Acting Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan, has attended the graduation ceremony of high school students from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, WAM reports.

In his speech at the graduation ceremony of the school established by Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Al Buraiki said that the UAE attaches great importance to education as an essential element for building new generations.

He also congratulated the parents of students on graduation and wished the students further success in their future academic life.